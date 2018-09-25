Meghan Markle Makes First Solo Royal Appearance at Art Exhibit Opening

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry at home to attend her first solo royal engagement on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, donning a black Givenchy dress, arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts in London on Tuesday evening for the opening of the new Oceania art exhibit. This is the first time Meghan has stepped out for an official engagement without other members of the royal family.

Meghan's first solo engagement comes four months after she tied the knot with Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, wearing a Givenchy design. For Tuesday's milestone event, Meghan paired her Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels and a Givenchy clutch.