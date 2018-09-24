Kate Hudson Celebrates Baby Shower: Look Back at Her Third Pregnancy Journey

Kate Hudsonis ready to welcome her baby girl into the world.

The actress and her friends celebrated her third pregnancy with a pink-filled baby shower this past weekend. In a photo of the star, who wore a white lace dress for the occasion, she is embraced by her close friends, including Sara Foster. "Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday," Kate captioned the photo.

It has been nearly six months since the star and her boyfriend of one year, Danny Fujikawa, announced they are expecting their first child together and Kate is eagerly awaiting their daughter's arrival.

While it feels like it has been a lifetime since the exciting announcement, it was only in March that the star teased a potential pregnancy. "I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," Hudson told The Times.

Little did fans know the star would reveal she is expecting a girl just a week later.