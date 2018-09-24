Cher Reignites Madonna Feud With a Single Shady Comment

If Cher could turn back time, would she make amends with Madonna?

If her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is any indication, the answer is a clear "hell no." To promote her ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen, and her upcoming Here We Go Again Tour, Cher played a game called "5 Second Rule" with Ellen DeGeneres Monday (check your local listings). The premise of the game was simple: Stephen "tWitch" Boss would read a prompt, and then one of the players had to offer three different answers in five seconds or less.

At one point, an innocuous question gave Cher the chance to make a dig at her famous frenemy.

"Name three celebrities you'd want to do a duet with," Boss said.

"Oh! Adele, Pink and...uh, um—not Madonna," Cher said.

The audience expressed shock, with even DeGeneres joking, "Well, all right, Ms. Negative!"

Playing innocent, Cher asked, "Did I cheat?"

"Yeah!" DeGeneres told her. "He said who you'd want to—not who you wouldn't want to."

Unfazed, Cher told the daytime talk show host, "I took a little license."