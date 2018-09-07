Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

Warner Bros. Music
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 6:35 AM
Cher is coming to a city near you in 2019!
The living legend announced the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, and the Here We Go Again Tour will mark her first trek across the U.S. in five years. The 72-year-old entertainer, who is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas, will release Dancing Queen Sept. 28.
She is expected to perform songs from her ABBA tribute album, in addition to her own singles. (Cher was inspired to do the album of covers after starring in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.)
Tickets will go on sale to the general public via Live Nation starting Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. pre-sale tickets starting Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Sept. 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass program. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one digital or physical copy of her new album, according to Live Nation; copies must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.
Here is the complete list of Here We Go Again tour dates:
Jan. 17, 2019: Germain Arena in Ft. Myers, FL
Jan. 19, 2019: BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 21, 2019: Amway Center in Orlando, FL
Jan. 23, 2019: Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
Jan. 25, 2019: Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, GA
Jan. 27, 2019: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
Jan. 29, 2019: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
Jan. 31, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
Feb. 2, 2019: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS
Feb. 4, 2019: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
Feb. 6, 2019: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH
Feb. 8, 2019: United Center in Chicago, IL
Feb. 10, 2019: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
Feb. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Feb. 14, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
Apr. 18, 2019: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Apr. 20, 2019: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
Apr. 22, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
Apr. 24, 2019: Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON
Apr. 26, 2019: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Apr. 28, 2019: TD Garden in Boston, MA
Apr. 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center
May 2, 2019: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
May 3, 2019: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
May 8, 2019: Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI Van
May 10, 2019: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
May 12, 2019: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
May 14, 2019: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE
May 16, 2019: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD
May 18, 2019: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
"Didn't you have a farewell tour about 15 years ago?" Ellen DeGeneres asked.
"Yeah," Cher said on Friday's episode. "And I thought it was! I mean, I was old. I was already old. I was thinking, 'How many more can you have?' It's like Al Pacino. They brought it back." DeGeneres then gave fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to her show by visiting her website.
