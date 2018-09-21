Prince Harry Caught Red-Handed Stealing a Samosa

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 7:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince Harry was hungry.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old royal joined wife Meghan Markle as she hosted her first Kensington Palace event, the launch of a cookbook containing recipes from several women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. ITV reporter Chris Ship later posted on Twitter a video showing Harry walking by while holding a samosa behind his back. Whatcha hiding there, Harry?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined at the event by her mother, Doria Ragland, which marked her first royal event since Meghan and Harry's wedding in May.

The duchess, who contributed a foreword to the cookbook, helped cooking and prepare food for the event, based on the featured recipes. She, members of the local community and the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Center and representatives from the Ebury Press publishing company dined on the dishes, which also included coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala and caramelized plum upside-down cake.   

Photos

Prince Harry's Cutest Moments With Dogs, Kids and His Family

"Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love," Meghan told the crowd. "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's 12 countries represented in this one group of women—it's pretty outstanding."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Food , Royals , Meghan Markle , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Hulu's Veronica Mars Revival: What We Know About Kristen Bell's Return to Neptune

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1507

Kris Jenner Reveals She Helped Deliver Baby Stormi and Kim Kardashian Is Totally Grossed Out on KUWTK

Leighton Meester, PorterEdit

Leighton Meester Says Gossip Girl Wasn't the "Healthiest Environment"

Blake Lively, A Simple Favor UK Premiere

Blake Lively Calls Out "Double Standards" After Her Suits Become a Punch Line

Rob Dydrek

Rob Dyrdek Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary With Wife Bryiana by Recreating Their First Date

Josh Groban, Daily Pop

Josh Groban Reacts to Katy Perry Saying He's "The One That Got Away"

Tiffany Haddish, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Tiffany Haddish Would Rather Snuggle With a Blanket Than a Man

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.