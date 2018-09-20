Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000 After Lil Xan Breakup

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Noah Cyrus, bottle of tears

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; store.pizzaslime.com

Autographs and selfies are cool, but what about some tears?

Noah Cyrus recently showed off some of her merchandise for sale at PizzaSlime.com. While the Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirts are clever and the "Noah Cyrus Sucks" sweatshirts are creative, people can't stop talking about one item available in limited quantity.

Ladies and gentlemen, you can now purchase Noah's tears—if the price is right, of course!

For $12,000, lucky shoppers can receive "approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness."

The site warns consumers that it's a limited collaboration that's only available for 48 hours. Oh, and there's also a note that any doctor would appreciate.

Photos

Shopping With the Stars

"Human digestion of these tears is not suggested causes tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f--king weird if you drank someone else's tears," the site stated. Good to know?

"One person's trash is another person's treasure," Noah shared on Instagram when promoting her merchandise. "Me & @pizzaslime's stuff is up now for 48 hrs!"

We could create theories as to what caused Noah's tears. Her public breakup with Lil Xan is one possibility. Then again, they could be happy tears after her EP Good Cry sold well. Or maybe it's just a tribute to her hit song "Make Me (Cry)."

Whatever the case may be, Noah has certainly grabbed the attention of all kinds of consumers.

Now the question remains: If we buy the tears now, are they still fresh by the holiday season? Just thinking about Christmas gifts early. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Shopping , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lily Allen

The 5 Most Shocking and Heartbreaking Stories From Lily Allen's My Thoughts Exactly

ESC: Throwback Thursday, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Updates a Fall Sweater Trend From the '90s Hit Jawbreaker

Carrie Underwood, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Makes Surprise Appearance at Her Hollywood Star Ceremony

Chloe Dykstra

Chloe Dykstra Contemplated Suicide After Being Harassed Over Chris Hardwick Allegations

Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Kylie Jenner's ''Tough'' Pregnancy

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Missing the Witches on American Horror Story: Apocalypse? This Should Help

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Watch Miss Piggy Become Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born's Muppet Remake

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.