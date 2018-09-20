Watch Miss Piggy Become Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born's Muppet Remake

Don't be a drag, just be a queen Miss Piggy!

It's no secret that excitement is building for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's upcoming movie called A Star Is Born. But as moviegoers wait two more weeks to see the buzzworthy film, one man is remaking the trailer in a creative way.

Los Angeles based writer, comedian and podcaster Kevin T. Porter has decided to remake the trailer with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy as the main characters.

We'd try to explain it, but maybe you should watch the video for yourself below.

"I haven't seen the movie yet but like most of America I fell in love with the trailer, especially the memes the trailer generated on Twitter," Kevin shared with Entertainment Weekly. "The only regret I have is that I wasn't able to get a shot of Sam the Eagle as Sam Elliott."