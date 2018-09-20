Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Michael B. Jordan, Coach

Coach

Michael B. Jordan is newest face of Coach Menswear.

Fresh off the heels of the debut of Selena Gomez's newest Coach collection, the American fashion brand has announced that the Black Panther actor will be the face of its menswear line. The collaboration will include ready-to-wear, accessories and even fragrance (a venture that Selena has not taken part in due to her existing line). He will also help to promote the brand's philanthropic endeavor, The Coach Foundation.

After taking lead roles in Creed, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station and more, the Hollywood star's influence goes beyond the big screen. Guys want his superhero lifestyle—Coach is betting on it. 

"Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, according to Yahoo!. "I've had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship."

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Based on Selena's relationship with Vevers, we can count on Michael's style being at the forefront of the collaboration. 

"Stuart Vevers, who is the head designer for Coach, inspired me to basically create my whole wardrobe line, so my friends can wear it, so I can wear it," Selena told E! News while giving a tour of the Coach store. "He knows me very well, so he wanted something that I could put my stamp on."

Selena and Michael's ability to be authentic helps the brand, in fact. Based on their ambassadors, they're making a true effort to place multiculturalism at the helm of its campaigns.

The release for the launch states that Michael is "a star who is redefining Hollywood standards as a leading man and producer, creating opportunity and empowering the careers of others, is also a long-time friend of the brand and shares Coach's belief in the modern American Dream and values of optimism and inclusivity."

The campaign launches in Spring 2019. Stay tuned! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael B. Jordan , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Drugstore Beauty, Ilana Glaze, Abbi Jacobson

The Under-$10 Hair Products BFFs Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Used for the Emmys

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Emmys 2018 Best Beauty: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and More

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

The Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Has the Wedding Inspiration You Need

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awards, Tina Fey

Emmys 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet: Tina Fey, Emilia Clarke and More

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.