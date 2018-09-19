Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

Ten years later and Victoria Beckham looks as posh as ever.

Over the past decade, the former Spice Girls member transformed from a pop star into a renowned designer. The British singer's reputation for her fashion-forward and designer-heavy wardrobe, high society connections and a model gaze that would put Zoolander to shame catapulted her career towards the fashion industry. Everyone wanted to be and look posh.

That hasn't changed—Victoria's style has remained at the forefront all of these years. And, since she's made it easy to shop her look via her self-titled fashion collection, it has stayed afloat.

"I've learned so much. I mean, creatively, we learned so much as a team," she told E! News." It was just me and one other girl ten years ago, Melanie, and we've come such a long ways creatively and technically, I've learned an enormous amount."