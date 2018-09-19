Joe Alwyn Dishes On Relationship With Taylor Swift For the First Time

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 3:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Getty Images

There are a lot of "Blank Spaces" in Joe Alwynand Taylor Swift's love story, but that's the way they like it.

For the first time in the nearly two years the stars have dated, Joe opens up to British Vogue about his notoriously private relationship with the pop princess. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," the 27-year-old says. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

His response isn't all that shocking considering he and Taylor are an elusive couple. Since the pair began secretly dating in the beginning of 2017, they are seldom seen in public and go to great lengths to keep it that way.

In 2017, a source revealed how they did it to E! News. The insider said, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."

Photos

Taylor Swift's New York City Style

And clearly they have been successful in maintaining the utmost secrecy, aside from the rare date night in London or New York City. 

When they aren't together, the actor and singer are busy working. Joe recently attended the 2018 Venice Film Festival for his role in The Favourite, which he co-stars in alongside Emma Stone. Meanwhile, his girlfriend was touring through North America for her Reputation Stadium Tour in the United States. 

It seems like we'll only know what the famous pair's relationship is like in our "Wildest Dreams."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
2018 New Fall TV

The Best and Worst New Fall TV Shows of 2018

LeBron James

Space Jam 2 Is a Go With LeBron James

Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase Trashes SNL Today

Jessica Simpson, pregnancy style

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump: See Her Pregnancy Style

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

Jessica Lange Returns to American Horror Story: See Her First AHS: Apocalypse Set Photo

Jonathan Van Ness, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Van Ness' Chat Is Bound to Perk You Up

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Everything Hailey Baldwin Has Said About Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.