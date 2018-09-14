What Chris Harrison Really Thinks of Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper's Scandal

From Amanda Stanton's arrest to Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper's breakup, there's been a lot of news surrounding Bachelor Nation.

While fans have certainly been concerned, nobody seems more protective of these reality stars than the franchise's host, Chris Harrison.

"They are like my kids," he said at Wednesday's Good+ Foundation "An Evening of Comedy and Music" Benefit, presented by Samsung Electronics America. "I do care about these people. I try to take as much care of them as I can."

He also suggested that he's more focused on helping the former cast members than creating TV moments.

"There's a certain time—and this is it—where the cameras stop rolling and [there's] the human side, where we just want to take care of these people and make sure Jordan's OK, and make sure Jenna's OK and help them. And it's not going to be seen on a special," he said. "They're just human beings that are dealing with a pretty crazy situation right now, whatever it turns out to be. So, I do get involved in them."