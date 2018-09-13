Rihanna on Her Savage X Fenty Collection and the Beauty of Women's Bodies

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 5:00 PM
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty FW18 show placed women's bodies on display, celebrating their form, rather than objectifying their sexuality.
Considering that models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Slick Woods bared a lot of skin wearing lace, fish net and see-through lingerie on the catwalk, conversations on the epic event managed to center on female empowerment—that may be a first.
"Women are the strongest people on earth," the "Wild Thoughts" singer told E! News backstage. "Our bodies alone are made to do so many different things and they're designed in so many different, unique ways. It is about time that we celebrate that."
To achieve her mission, she invited women of all shapes and sizes to her runway, including pregnant women.
"If you have the blessing to being life into this world, it should be celebrated as well," she stated.
Rihanna and her glam squad, her longtime hairstylist Yusef and makeup artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, also kept with the theme of empowered femininity by celebrating each model and dancer with their own look. Unlike other runways at fashion week, they did not attempt to create one uniform look, but rather worked with a theme that everyone could add their own personal touch to.
After the show, the beauty pros said in a statement, "The Fenty Beauty artistry team wanted the beauty looks for Savage x Fenty to focus on the colorful interpretation of emotions, creating looks that featured breathable, radiant skin and intense washes of color inspired by stained-glass...Each look was grounded in beautiful color, unique to each girl and her skin tone, topped with a high-gloss finish and shimmering skin from head to toe."
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty
For the high-gloss finish, they used Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk—two new products from the star's makeup line.
For hair, Yusef used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition to create a different hairstyle of every woman.
"Every model's look was meant to be unique to them; some hair was smooth with a little bit of magic using glitter while others had long braids and exaggerated baby hairs," the hairstylist said in a release.
The result was a parade of women that were beautiful in their own right. Check out the best looks below!
Albert Urso/WireImage
Runway star, Bella Hadid, wears a flouncy, robin's egg blue lingerie set.
Albert Urso/WireImage
Slick Woods is all strapped up with a bodysuit and tattoo-inspired stockings. The model went into labor shortly after the show.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid walked in an olive green ensemble, which included thigh-high tights, a matching cape and headpiece and flower designs.
Article continues below
Albert Urso/WireImage
Model poses wearing a bold, navy blue lingerie set complete with straps, ruffles and feathers.
Albert Urso/WireImage
Model is serving jungle vibes wearing a tiger-striped silk pajama set with leopard-printed undergarments.
Albert Urso/WireImage
Model sports a classic set paired with black thigh-high boots for an edgy, yet casual style.
Article continues below
Albert Urso/WireImage
Pregnant model poses wearing a sheer, pale pink bodysuit decorated with flowers.
Albert Urso/WireImage
Model walks wearing a sheer lingerie set with red embellishments and a heart-shaped whip in hand.
Albert Urso/WireImage
This black fishnet bodysuit is a badass style on the catwalk.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?