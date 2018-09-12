Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Some Skin at Her NYFW Debut

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, just made her New York Fashion Week debut.

The 21-year-old star walked her first NYFW runway show on Tuesday at Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 show in Manhattan. Leon wore ripped, low-rise jeans that exposed her black underwear underneath, as well as chunky white sneakers. She also wasn't afraid to show a little skin as she rocked a chain bra with seashell embellishments. She capped off the look with tiny sunglasses and a green hair accessory.

According to Vogue, Leon actually reached out to designer Rio Uribe personally and asked if she would walk in the show. The magazine also claimed she's a friend of Uribe and of the brand's.

Leon was clearly proud of her modeling work and posted a picture from the show on Instagram.

While this was her first time walking in a NYFW show, this wasn't her first time modeling. Leon also posed for a Converse x MadeMe collaboration by designer Erin Magee.