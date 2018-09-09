Penn Badgley Reveals He's "Literally Been Molested" Due to Gossip Girl Fame

Penn Badgley revealed in an interview that he has "literally been molested" after Gossip Girl skyrocketed him to fame.

He's better known as Dan Humphries aka Gossip Girl in the eponymous series and plays yet another Internet-obsessed character named Joe in the new Lifetime series You. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Badgley discussed the downsides of fame and how it feels to be on the receiving end of one's obsession.

Gossip Girl was on the air for five years, which is more than enough time for viewers to get attached to a character. He told Daily Beast he's been the object of "pretty full-on obsession," which can come with the territory of being an actor in the spotlight. He said, "I think as an actor you can become an object of desire, which is something women are already accustomed to more or less around the world—I've definitely been, I mean I don't want to sound sensationalist, but I've literally been molested—just in the literal sense of the word—by many people in the moment. Because that's what they do."

The publication reported Badgley was "thoughtful and cautious" while discussing this topic and was "quick to acknowledge the privilege that being a man, not to mention a white man, affords him."