You might not want to go into this week's premiere of Lifetime's You thinking you're in for a love story.

The new series, based on the book by Caroline Kepnes is told mainly from the perspective of Joe (Penn Badgley), an unassuming and charming bookstore owner with some very bad habits. The first episode, which premieres this Sunday, finds Joe meeting and immediately becoming obsessed with Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail. His obsession finds him stalking her through social media, and while Beck only sees a guy who seems to be weirdly perfect for her, viewers are privy to every single one of Joe's creepy thoughts and stalkery actions.

It was not love at first sight for Badgley when he first met his new character, and he was particularly confused at how anyone could like the guy or root for that relationship.