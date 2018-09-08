Watch One of the Last Performances Mac Miller Gave Before His Death

Just a few days before this tragic death, Mac Miller performed at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.

The recording artist's official YouTube channel shared a video of him rapping his hit "Hurt Feelings" on Thursday, just a day before his passing.

Fans waved their arms back and forth as Miller rapped his lyrics and took videos of the show. The "Donald Trump" star grooved with the microphone as his band blasted his tune. Once he finished, the crowd gave him a round of applause.

The song was just one of the numbers Miller performed during his show. According to a setlist shared in the video, he also performed his hits "Programs," "100 Grandkids" "Comeback to Earth," as well as others.

After news of Miller's death broke, the venue tweeted its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

"The few of us lucky enough to experience @MacMiller's intimate shows at Hotel Cafe are extremely grateful," part of the message read.