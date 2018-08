No One Makes an Entrance Quite Like Lady Gaga: See the Photo Proof

No matter the destination or occasion, Lady Gaga always—always!—stands out.

When the 32-year-old entertainer arrived at the Venice Film Festival this week, she did so in style. Wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) was all smiles on a water taxi, posing for photographers on her way to promote A Star Is Born. Because if there's one thing Gaga knows how to do, it's how to make an entrance—and that's precisely why the shots went viral on social media.

But, of course, the "Million Reasons" singer has been making grand entrances for years.

Before her new movie hits theaters Oct. 5, join E! News and take a stroll down memory lane as we look back at some of the award-winning artist's best entrances of all time: