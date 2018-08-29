Meghan McCain Cries During John McCain's Arizona Service

Family and friends continue to mourn the death of John McCain after his brave battle with cancer.

On Wednesday morning, the body of the late Senator arrived at the Arizona State Capitol building. Soon after, select guests were able to walk up to the flag-draped casket and pay their respects.

Cindy McCain patted the casket then leaned over and kissed it. The couple's children including a visibly upset Meghan McCain followed close behind.

When Meghan had a moment to visit, she was seen weeping before continuing with the memorial that landed on what would have been John's 82nd birthday. The View co-host was escorted by her husband Ben Domenech and stayed close to her brother Jimmy McCain during the service.

"Imagining Arizona without John McCain is like imaging Arizona without the Grand Canyon. It's just not possible," Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said during the memorial before giving praise to Cindy. "You are a model for us and an inspiration. Arizona loves you Cindy McCain."