Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reacts to "Endless" Support From Fans Over Son's Developmental Struggle

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 10:58 AM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley couldn't help but burst into tears over all of the love and support that fans have been sending her son.
During the season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation last week, the MTV star shared that her and husband Roger Mathews' son Greyson had recently celebrated his second birthday but hasn't started speaking. As the episode aired, JWoww was putting Greyson to bed when she started receiving "endless" messages from supporters.
"I just started crying holding him," JWoww told E! News while on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Sunday. "I was like, 'So many people love you!'"
"And the producers did it right for him and it was such a beautiful moment," she continued. "And I was like, 'You know, one day when you're talking and you're gonna talk back and you're gonna be like, mommy I was proud of you just like you're so proud of me.'"
JWoww added, "I can't wait to share that with him."
On Friday, the reality star took to Instagram to thank fans for their love and support. "As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids... no question," she wrote. "I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is 'behind' or 'delayed' crushed me... but only for a moment... that moment came from wanting to have 'perfect children' and 'how could this happen to me?'... but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.. I saw that last night when the messages came in by the hundreds."
"I decided to share that side of my family on Jersey Shore because I want to help anyone going through what I'm going through," she continued. "I'm sure people need support the way I've needed it. Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week... he's doing a lot better."
"We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives," JWoww shared. "I've had almost every test done you can think of because I'll never accept that this is best case for Grey... I'll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness... I don't sleep much lol. He's my world and I want to give him the best life... because he deserves it and to my son @greysonmathews.. if you ever see this in the future... you're mommy might be a bit crazy, loud and dramatic but when it comes to you and your sister... I will fight for you two until my last breath... and continue to fight for you after death... your mommy will hold your hand and stand by your side for eternity."
