Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Send Daughter Lincoln Off to Kindergarten

Letting go is never easy on the first day of school.

As millions of Americans say goodbye to summer vacation and hello to school season this week, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard quickly reminded parents that they aren't alone in the struggle of saying goodbye to their kids.

In a new Instagram posted Wednesday morning, The Good Place star shared two photos of daughter Lincoln's first day of kindergarten.

What came next was a whole lot of feelings so many moms and dads can relate to this week.

"Nerd alert!!!" Kristen captioned the post as mom and dad held their daughter's hand on the sidewalk. "The team Shepard loves school!!"

The second photo included Dax embracing Lincoln with a huge hug before she entered class for the day. "My goodness this is adorable!" Jenna Dewan shared in the comments section after Vanessa Lachey, Anna Faris, Jeremy Renner and more famous friends "liked" the post.