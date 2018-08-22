How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

From those products, the beauty influencer admits that the Tom Ford product is the most expensive product, but promises that it's worth the investment. It's her secret to maintaining glowing skin without foundation.

"It's like a cream and the highlighter gives you a little glow," she told us. "You can put it on without makeup as well. It makes you look like your skin is highlighted in the right areas but doesn't look like makeup. A lot of people use it for photoshoots, that's how I started using it."

Good news: If you're aren't going to make this investment, we can expect the Kylie x Jordyn collection to drop soon.

"It must just be...on my 21st, maybe," she teased.

Jordyn's 21st birthday is a month away (September 23rd), but she's doing things different than her best friend, who celebrated her 21st a couple of weeks ago.

"I want to do something not in a club," she revealed. "I want to do something more interactive like an arcade or a bowling alley or something next month."

Hopefully, there will be a birthday surprise for all of us!