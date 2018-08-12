Kylie Jenner Continues 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 9:42 AM
And the party goes on...Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday celebration continued in Sin City this weekend.
Now that she's of legal drinking (and gambling) age, what better place to party than Las Vegas? Two days after celebrating her 21st birthday with family and friends at home in Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled with her pals to the Nevada city on Saturday and partied with them into Sunday morning. Her boyfriend Travis Scott, father of their six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, was performing at the Marquee in Las Vegas.
The reality star turned heads with two revealing looks—a one-shoulder, sparkling mini dress and a strapless black pinstriped crop top and matching pants.
Kylie's guests included BFF Jordyn Woods, Tiffany Sorya, Stassi Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and assistant Victoria Villarroel.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Kylie com Stassie via Snapchat (kylizzlemynizzl). pic.twitter.com/341wvROwzq— Jenners Brasil (@SiteJennersBR) August 12, 2018
Vegas! pic.twitter.com/7KnBnKNtWp— Kylie Jenner (@IzKylieJenner) August 12, 2018
Kylie was presented with a two-tier birthday cake adorned with a photo she had recently shared of her with Stormi. Her family had ordered the Hansen Cakes creation for her, E! News has learned.
A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on
@victoriavillarroel via Instagram story
A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on
@yrispalmer via Snapchat (yrisduh)
A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on
@yrispalmer Instagram story @kyliejenner
A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on
Via @ogchaseb Instagram stories 🙊
A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on
"Happy birthday sis," DJ Chase B wrote on an Instagram Story video of Kylie taking a photo of her cake. "Now take 21 shots."
—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?