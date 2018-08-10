Bethenny Frankel's On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Dennis Shields Found Dead in Trump Tower

Dennis Shields, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, was found dead at his Trump Tower apartment in New York on Friday. He was 51.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "The medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a man believed to be Dennis Shields, found at the Trump Tower. The investigation is ongoing, and we will release cause and manner of death when completed."

Police were called to Shields' apartment on Friday morning and discovered Shields unconscious. Emergency medical service workers later pronounced him dead. According to the New York Post and TMZ, Shields had suffered an apparent overdose. The outlets reported that his assistant had administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, but was unable to revive him.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told People that "preliminarily," they are investigating the death "as a possible overdose."

Frankel is "heartbroken" about Shields' death, a source told E! News, adding, "This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years. She's heartbroken."

Her former Real Housewives co-star Carole Radziwill tweeted, "I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic."