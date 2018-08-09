Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Entering Rehab

Demi Lovato continues to put her recovery first.

Just days after the singer checked into a rehab facility, a rep confirms her remaining Tell Me You Love Me tour dates have been canceled.

Demi's upcoming shows next month in Mexico as well as November concerts in Chile, Argentina and Brazil have been axed. Live Nation and Lotus Productions "wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America." Refunds will be available starting Friday.

The news comes shortly after Demi broke her silence on Instagram nearly two weeks after an overdose.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote to her followers. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."