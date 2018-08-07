Kim and Khloe Kardashian Aren't Impressed With Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Breakup

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:48 PM
Guess we know what team Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are on with this Hollywood breakup.
Earlier today, E! News learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had called it quits after close to two years of dating.
"They decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy. Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over."
Things didn't help when photos surfaced of Younes enjoying a vacation and getting pretty close to Jordan Ozuna.
"They really want me to be the bad guy," the former boxer shared on Instagram Stories when the photos surfaced. "F--k your Hollywood bulls--t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Khloe, however, wasn't buying it.
"Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson," she wrote in The Shade Room's comment section. Jordan would later tell E! News that nothing romantic is going on.
But regardless of their status, Khloe and Kim decided to throw some shade Younes' way with their latest comments. And wait, there's more.
Younes went on to post again with the message, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am, where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day."
Kim's response? "Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" she shared in The Shade Room's comments section. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, are you next?
As for how Kourtney is really handling this breakup, it appears that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is keeping buys with work commitments.
On Tuesday afternoon, she enjoyed a shopping trip with Penelope Disick to the mall where she couldn't help but spotlight her sisters' new campaign with Calvin Klein Underwear. As they like to say: Living well is the best revenge.
