Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt "Not Even Close" to Settling Divorce as They Near Two-Year Mark

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 6:18 AM
When it comes to their kids, finding a custody agreement that works for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is of the utmost importance, even as they near the two-year mark of their shocking announcement.
"Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce," a source tells E! News. "They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process."
The person close to the former couple adds, "There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."
Both adults are keen on "working out the details of the divorce," but have been "unable to reach an agreement that they are both happy about."
The custody schedule the pair formerly agreed upon was disrupted this summer after Jolie accepted a role for a movie that was being filmed in Europe, and requested to "take all six kids with her for the duration of the shoot." At the time, Pitt kept her from taking the children abroad, with a source explaining, "Brad isn't opposed to that. But she can't leave with the kids for several months."
Ultimately, a judge ruled "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" for the children and that he finds it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."
This resulted in Brad having custody of five of the children, not including Maddox since he is 16 and allowed to choose how he spends his time with either parent, from June 27 to July 1 for ten hours each day, while they lived in London.
"Brad has been spending some time with the children this summer but he would like to be able to spend more time with them," the inside shared. "He really enjoys the time that he gets to spend with them."
The former Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars have tried to keep things civil but "things with Angelina have been strained as they work things out."
However, considering the difficulties the family has had to overcome since initiating the split—namely Pitt's struggles with alcoholism and an alleged child abuse incident—relations between Pitt and his children have improved. (Following an investigation, Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations in November 2016.) "He feels this is a huge victory. It's a big step and he hopes to continue getting back on track with each of the kids," a source told E! News following the resolution of the summer custody issues.
Let's hope the actors are soon able to peacefully resolve their divorce for the sake of all parties involved.
