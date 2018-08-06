The First American Horror Story: Apocalypse Teaser Is Beyond Creepy

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 12:21 PM
American Horror Story: Apocalypse's first teaser is here and, naturally, it's creepy. Like, really creepy. If you have an aversion to blood, babies, skulls, scorpions, bugs…and basically everything associated with horror, then this video is not for you.
There's no shot of any specific cast member (unless that baby at the beginning is supposed to be Cody Fern's Anti-Christ), but the season's theme, the end of the world, you know, the apocalypse, is front and center.
Details about the new season, which is the crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, are being kept under wraps, it is American Horror Story after all, but the cast and executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall did reveal some details at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.
In addition to Sarah Paulson directing an episode, the Emmy winner revealed Jessica Lange will return to the franchise for the first time since American Horror Story: Freak Show. She'll appear in the episode of Paulson is set to direct and reprise her American Horror Story: Murder House role, Constance Langdon. Constance is the grandmother to Fern's character, Michael Langdon, who will likely bring about the apocalypse. As for the apocalypse, it's the end of the world.
"I'm going to say that the story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins," Martin Woodall said on the TCA panel.
"It starts in the real world. It starts in the real world," she added. "It's very tangible, and it's a familiar panic. Is that cagey enough?"
Paulson is playing three roles on the show, including her AHS: Murder House character of Billie Dean Howard, her AHS: Coven character Cordelia Goode, the supreme witch, and Venable. Who is Venable? That's a big question…
"[Cordelia] is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don't know how long that's going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story," she said. "She's not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that."
As for some other characters, we know Billie Lourd is playing a character named Mallory, Emma Roberts is Madison Montgomery, her AHS: Coven character, Adina Porter is Dinah Stevens, Kathy Bates is Ms. Mead and Leslie Grossman is Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres September 12 on FX.
