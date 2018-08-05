Osher Günsberg Debuts Dramatic Physical and Mental Makeover for Men's Health

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 6:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Osher Günsberg is putting it all out there.

As the shirtless cover star of the September issue of Australian Men's Health, the 44-year-old Bachelor host revealed he's undergone a 10-week total body and mind transformation.

"The mental health benefits are incredible, the physical health benefits are off the chart (Dr can't believe my blood pressure for a 44yo)," he posted on Instagram. "And let's be honest, the aesthetic benefits aren't bad either."

The Brisbane-raised personality has been public about his battles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and excessive drinking, and he praised the program for helping him turn over a new leaf.

Osher Gunsberg, Men's Health

Men's Health

"I started this [transformation] as a way to help me manage life off of meds," Osher posted on Instagram. "I hadn't been on antipsychotics for about 18 months before I started this. I'd shifted to a different medication for the OCD, however as I got better and better, the side effects now became more prominent than the symptoms - so me and my Dr decided to try life without them."

Sticking to his vegan diet and training with Men's Health fitness director, Chief Brabon, Osher lost 9 kilos of body fat and added 2.5 kilos of lean muscle, in addition to his mental health change.

Read

Inside Nick Cummins' Journey From Rugby Star to Bachelor: Family Hardships, Tragic News and Becoming the Honey Badger

"It's now 7 months off meds, and I'm still under Dr's supervision because there's a difference between not taking meds and not NEEDING to take meds," he wrote. "To keep it that way, resistance training is something I do almost every single day. I ride my bike almost every single day. I eat with purpose and consideration every single day."

Osher, who wed makeup artist Audrey Griffen in 2016, also opened up about his struggles with weight that started when he was just a young boy.

"I ended up in Weight Watchers by the time I was in grade 3," he told Men's Health.

"At the all-boys rugby school I attended in Brisbane, I was the only fat kid in my class. I'm probably lighter now than I was then. I remember being in the 110s when I was a teenager. I was bullied pretty hard. I ate terribly, drank way too much soft drink, ate pizza and burgers. I stayed that way for a long time.

Read

An Oral History of Australian Idol Season 1: Backstage Secrets, Shock Exits and That Gold Dress Moment

"At that point in my life I hated myself. It was just nothing but shame."

The TV star will release his memoir Back, After the Break on August 20, and hopes his decision to be so public with his battles will help others who may be struggling.  

"When people think of complex mental illness…they don't think about the nice bloke in the nice suit standing on their telly every Wednesday and Thursday counting roses," he said on The Project August 5. "But that's what they saw."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian Battle It Out on Twitter After KUWTK Fight

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_105

OMG! You'll Never Guess Who Is Pregnant on Very Cavallari

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Tiegen, KUWTK 1501

Kourtney Kardashian Skips Kim's Baby Shower After Explosive Feud on Season 15 Premiere of KUWTK

Dom Thomas, Shelby Mills, Love Island Australia

Love Island’s Shelby Mills Sounds Off On Dom Thomas Split After Controversial Instagram Video

Rachel Bilson

Even Rachel Bilson Can't Believe The O.C. Is 15 Years Old

Cardi B Joins Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner's "Rich People Club"

Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence 2 Weeks After Overdose

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.