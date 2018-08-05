Osher Günsberg Debuts Dramatic Physical and Mental Makeover for Men's Health

Osher Günsberg is putting it all out there.
As the shirtless cover star of the September issue of Australian Men's Health, the 44-year-old Bachelor host revealed he's undergone a 10-week total body and mind transformation.
"The mental health benefits are incredible, the physical health benefits are off the chart (Dr can't believe my blood pressure for a 44yo)," he posted on Instagram. "And let's be honest, the aesthetic benefits aren't bad either."
The Brisbane-raised personality has been public about his battles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and excessive drinking, and he praised the program for helping him turn over a new leaf.
"I started this [transformation] as a way to help me manage life off of meds," Osher posted on Instagram. "I hadn't been on antipsychotics for about 18 months before I started this. I'd shifted to a different medication for the OCD, however as I got better and better, the side effects now became more prominent than the symptoms - so me and my Dr decided to try life without them."
Sticking to his vegan diet and training with Men's Health fitness director, Chief Brabon, Osher lost 9 kilos of body fat and added 2.5 kilos of lean muscle, in addition to his mental health change.
"It's now 7 months off meds, and I'm still under Dr's supervision because there's a difference between not taking meds and not NEEDING to take meds," he wrote. "To keep it that way, resistance training is something I do almost every single day. I ride my bike almost every single day. I eat with purpose and consideration every single day."
Osher, who wed makeup artist Audrey Griffen in 2016, also opened up about his struggles with weight that started when he was just a young boy.
"I ended up in Weight Watchers by the time I was in grade 3," he told Men's Health.
"At the all-boys rugby school I attended in Brisbane, I was the only fat kid in my class. I'm probably lighter now than I was then. I remember being in the 110s when I was a teenager. I was bullied pretty hard. I ate terribly, drank way too much soft drink, ate pizza and burgers. I stayed that way for a long time.
"At that point in my life I hated myself. It was just nothing but shame."
The TV star will release his memoir Back, After the Break on August 20, and hopes his decision to be so public with his battles will help others who may be struggling.
"When people think of complex mental illness…they don't think about the nice bloke in the nice suit standing on their telly every Wednesday and Thursday counting roses," he said on The Project August 5. "But that's what they saw."