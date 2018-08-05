Osher Günsberg Debuts Dramatic Physical and Mental Makeover for Men's Health

Osher Günsberg is putting it all out there.

As the shirtless cover star of the September issue of Australian Men's Health, the 44-year-old Bachelor host revealed he's undergone a 10-week total body and mind transformation.

"The mental health benefits are incredible, the physical health benefits are off the chart (Dr can't believe my blood pressure for a 44yo)," he posted on Instagram. "And let's be honest, the aesthetic benefits aren't bad either."

The Brisbane-raised personality has been public about his battles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and excessive drinking, and he praised the program for helping him turn over a new leaf.