Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson's Gifts for Launch of New Good American Line

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 2:07 PM
Tristan Thompson made Khloe Kardashian's day a little sweeter on Friday as she continues her new working mom routine.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew with almost 4-month-old daughter True Thompson in June from Cleveland, where she was born, to Los Angeles. The three have lived at Khloe's house since then and amid the NBA offseason, as they continue to move past Tristan's cheating scandal, which erupted just before she gave birth to their child.
Last month, Khloe ended her maternity leave and returned to work at her Good American apparel company. She recently flew to Seattle for a quick business trip and took part in workout class on the roof of the city's flagship Nordstrom store to promote the new collection. Waiting for her at home later on Friday were two gifts from Tristan: A massive display of black, silver and white balloons and a black and white cake bearing a Good American Activewear promotional photo of her and the words "Congratulations Khloe."
"I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan," Khloe said on her Instagram Story. "Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
Snapchat; Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
@goodamerican . • Follow @khloesnapchat_ • for more #keepingupwiththekardashians #kingkylie #stormiwebster #travisscott #celebrity #jenners #insta #snapchats #krisjenner #khloekardashian #snapchatstory #kimkardashian #kendalljenner #selfie #instagood #celebritystyle #mirrorselfie #snapchatfilter #kardashians #kourtneykardashian #truethompson #jordynwoods #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #funnyvideos #makeupartist #kyliecosmetics #makeup #love #instafamous #instafollow
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian Snaps™ (@khloesnapchat_) on
@gunnarfitness @goodamerican . • Follow @khloesnapchat_ • for more #keepingupwiththekardashians #kingkylie #stormiwebster #travisscott #celebrity #jenners #insta #snapchats #krisjenner #khloekardashian #snapchatstory #kimkardashian #kendalljenner #selfie #instagood #celebritystyle #mirrorselfie #snapchatfilter #kardashians #kourtneykardashian #truethompson #jordynwoods #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #funnyvideos #makeupartist #kyliecosmetics #makeup #love #instafamous #instafollow
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian Snaps™ (@khloesnapchat_) on
Follow @khloesnapchat_ • for more #keepingupwiththekardashians #kingkylie #stormiwebster #travisscott #celebrity #jenners #insta #snapchats #krisjenner #khloekardashian #snapchatstory #kimkardashian #kendalljenner #selfie #instagood #celebritystyle #mirrorselfie #snapchatfilter #kardashians #kourtneykardashian #truethompson #jordynwoods #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #funnyvideos #makeupartist #kyliecosmetics #makeup #love #instafamous #instafollow
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian Snaps™ (@khloesnapchat_) on
With the NBA hiatus and Khloe's return to work, Tristan has been more available to stay at home with True. Last weekend, Khloe fired back at mommy shamers who criticized her attending a charity event.
"I'm sick, at a charity event & I'm getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I'm trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization," she tweeted. "But either way, what's wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?"
Khloe said earlier in July that Tristan "has done all the feedings while I am gone, so shout-out to all the good dads out there."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?