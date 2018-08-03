Drake's Star-Studded "In My Feelings" Video Is the Ultimate #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Drake dropped the music video for his hit "In My Feelings" on Thursday, and it features a lot of celebrity cameos.

The 8-minute film takes place in New Orleans and starts with Drake visiting the home of his love interest Keke, who is played by La La Anthony. He throws rocks at her window to get her attention and begins to profess his love for her. However, all of the noise stirs Keke's mother, who is played by Phylicia Rashad, and she kicks him off of her lawn.

As the video continues, Drake raps his track throughout the streets of NOLA and watches people dance to the song. One of these dancers is Shiggy, the internet star who was the first to #DoTheShiggy dance and took the #InMyFeelingsChallenge viral.

Near the end of the video, Drake wakes up from a nap and realizes the entire thing was just a dream. As he starts to recount the dream, Shiggy—this time playing a production assistant—reappears and tells Drake he's needed on set. Drake then asks Shiggy if he dances before eventually kicking him out of his trailer.

The last part of the video features a montage of #InMyFeelingsChallenge clips—including those done by DJ Khaled, Odell Beckham Jr, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Will Smith, Ryan Seacrest, Queer Eye's Fab 5 and more.

Watch the clip to see the whole music video.