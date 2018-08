Rachel Zoe Is Giving Away Backpacks—Here's Why

Backpacks are more than bags.

"I think what we don't realize is the psychology of a backpack.It's had such a tremendous impact on me because of having small children and seeing what it means to my boys. They collect keychains. They put stickers. All of their favorite things go into that backpack, whether it's a fidget spinner or their favorite art work."

After sharing that over 75,000 children in Los Angeles don't have a backpack, the designer revealed, "It's not just that they don't have a bag. It's that they don't have something that's theirs, that they can put their personal items in."

Unisex fashion is in.

"I'm really loving that girls are dressing more tomboy-ish and boys are dressing more unisex. I love that it's not so divided anymore."