The Originals Series Finale: Who Died, Who Lived, and How Did It End?

Back at the beginning of the season, we asked both Morgan and Gillies to reflect on their time as the tortured Mikaelson brothers and what made them most proud when they looked back on the show, and their answers were as different as Klaus and Elijah.

Daniel Gillies:

"I never stopped caring. I'm someone who's not very pleased with any of his work. I don't watch the show. I don't like to watch the show, because I don't like seeing my work. I always think I could have done a scene better, and it's just like the—to sound pretentious for a moment here, I apologize—but that's the artist's condition and his or her disposition. ... We don't enjoy our work, and we ought to not. It comes with the territory. But I never quit trying to make it seem the best version of itself every single day I was there. ... I think a lot of actors, when they get into shows like this which are, let's be honest, heightened and theatrical and strange, and to be perfectly frank, often silly. People at that point become complacent and idle because they think I'm not going to grow from this because it's not particularly challenging, and nobody reputable is ever going to see the show and think that what I'm doing is good. ... I like reminding myself every day why I love to be an actor. … I know that I never stopped loving it."

"It's almost like a relationship, like being in one of those destructive relationships. I had one in my early 20s. I broke up with this woman and one of the things I was proudest of was that I never stopped giving to the relationship and I never stopped loving it and loving her, even though it imploded horrifically. But that's sort of how I feel about Elijah. There were days where I didn't even feel that the show deserved what I was giving it. But I never stopped giving it love, and that might sound tremendously self-aggrandizing, but it was very very difficult. I was away from my family for most of that time. I had two babies that I never saw. I was living in a sort of state like, look, I know I live a wonderful, very very privileged life thanks to this show, and for that I'm tremendously grateful, but there were sacrifices. So I guess my incredibly long-winded answer is that I never stopped loving Elijah throughout all of that."