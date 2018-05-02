The Originals, The 100, and the Art of a Good Time Jump

While they both may air on the CW, The 100 and The Originals are not typically two shows you'd talk about in the same breath.

One's about extra-immortal vampires who've been around for thousands of years and now inhabit the French Quarter in New Orleans. The other is a post-apocalyptic survival show in which no one is even close to immortal and that's the point. But this year, the two shows have a weird number of things in common.

They both started their fifth seasons within a week of each other, and both left their fourth seasons on a development that radically changed the show, separating all the main characters in some seriously significant ways. And then they both headed into their fifth seasons with major time jumps and a promise—spoken or unspoken—that those main characters will find their way back to each other.