Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to Return for Final Season This Fall

Following the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain, his signature show will carry on his legacy with one final season.

Nearly two months since the 61-year-old star was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming for an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown, it has been confirmed that Bourdain will posthumously return to the small screen for a 12th and final season of the series after more than five years on the air.

According to The Los Angeles Times, which recently published an interview with Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, the network has enough material to create the last season and premiere it in the fall.

Per the report, only one episode—highlighting Kenya—is complete, and therefore, will be the last to feature Bourdain's signature narration. Another four episodes will be finished by the directors who filmed them and use audio of Bourdain captured on location to fill in the holes along with follow-up interviews of others.