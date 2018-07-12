It was announced on Thursday morning that the late Anthony Bourdain's show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, has been nominated for six awards at the 2018 Emmys.

This news comes just one month after the host, executive producer and acclaimed chef's death. CNN confirmed Bourdain's passing on June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."