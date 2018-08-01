Wait, What?! Henry Cavill Grows a Beard in Seconds in Mission: Impossible — Fallout

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What's happening here?

Social media is in a frenzy over a scene from Mission: Impossible — Fallout which appears to show star Henry Cavill growing a beard in a matter of seconds. In the scene, Cavill, who plays August Walker in the movie, prepares to fight by throwing a few test punches, seemingly reloading his arms, and walking forward. But as he walks, Cavill's beard looks to be getting thicker with every step.

"There's a scene in Mission Impossible: Fallout @MissionFilm in which Henry Cavill has a growing in beard, then he doesn't, then he does again. In... seconds. I thought I was imagining it," April Reign tweeted Tuesday, also noting that his shirt also seems to grow a pocket during the scene.

Read

Henry Cavill Addresses Movie Mustache Drama: Why He Couldn't Shave for Justice League

In response, one Twitter user offered a possible explanation, writing, "He's moving from direct light into a slightly darker shadow, and the movement of his arms stretches and relaxes the shirt."

Cavill, who has seen the GIF of the scene, also recently gave an explanation for the growing beard, telling Fox32News' Jake Hamilton, "It's because I punch so hard when reloading my fists that I actually grew a beard in that moment. I made facial hair history."

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding Cavill's facial hair throughout production on this Mission Impossible movie. Cavill actually grew a mustache for his role in the film, but wasn't able to shave it when it came time for extensive Justice League reshoots. As a result, Warner Bros. had to digitally remove his mustache from the scenes. Back in May, Cavill addressed his movie mustache drama in an interview with Empire.

"When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold," Cavill shared. "I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were."

He went on to explain, "As you will see when [Mission] comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility."

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is in theaters now.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Henry Cavill , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Grey's Anatomy Hotties, Jesse Williams, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane

There's a New Doctor Heading to Grey's Anatomy, But Which Doc Is the Hottest of Them All?

Carys Zeta Douglas Shares The Spotlight With Her Mother

Jennifer Lopez's Denim Boots Cause a Web Frenzy

Jennifer Aniston "Not Heartbroken" After Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Met Gala 2018, Couples

Watch Alex Rodriguez Set the Record Straight on Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

Tiffany Haddish, 73 Questions

Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Gardening Secret, Unique Warm-Up Routine and Taylor Swift's Dinner Menu in Vogue's 73 Questions

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus Is Dating Rapper Lil Xan

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.