The Enduring Popularity of The Office

Thirteen years ago the world first met Michael Scott when The Office premiered in March 2005 on NBC. The workplace comedy was the little show that could. After debuting to a decent-sized audience of 11 million viewers (remember, this was back in 2005), ratings tumbled. It didn't look like The Office was long for this world. Now, after nine seasons on the air and 13 years after it premiered, The Office is still one of the most popular shows on TV.

All nine seasons of The Office are streaming on Netflix, and the show constantly appears on the "Trending Now" tab (at least when this writer signs in to his account). Audiences keep coming back to it or discover the show for the first time.

In an interview about medical drama ER's return to prominence now that it's streaming on Hulu, series star Sherry Stringfield told E! News that watching The Office is now a family affair.