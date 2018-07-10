Happy anniversary to John Krasinski and Emily Bluntbut sorry, this article is not about you.

While that couple has become known as one of Hollywood's best in many different ways, it's not the only goal-worthy relationship John Krasinski has played a part in. As one of the stars of NBC's The Office, Krasinski played the Jim half of Jim and Pam, the quietly sarcastic couple whose bumpy love story spanned the entire series.

It's a fictional romance that has transcended its TV comedy world to become something more, something lusted after by fans who it as their ideal relationship, and something that, for a while, made it a little bit hard to love John and Emily as much as we loved Jim and Pam.

Over the years, the love for John and Emily has grown to be almost equal if not more intense. They pulled elaborate pranks on their own real-life Dwight Schrute, Jimmy Kimmel, and had two daughters named Hazel and Violet, and collaborated on a critically acclaimed horror movie. They're one hot, funny, talented, and very in love (practically obsessed with each other) movie star couple.