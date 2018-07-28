Luann de Lesseps to Return to Cabaret Stage After 3 Weeks of Rehab

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 4:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps is expected to return to her cabaret show after three weeks of treatment.

The Real Housewives of New York star announced the news via Instagram on Saturday. 

"Thank you so much for all of your support," the Countess wrote. "I wanted you to know I'm doing great, and I hope you'll come and see me on Aug. 4 in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug. 24 in Atlantic City @borgataac. Looking forward to being back on stage!!!"

An insider told E! News de Lesseps will continue treatment after the show.

News that de Lesseps was returning to rehab for a second time broke on July 16. The reality star's fellow castmember Bethenny Frankel revealed de Lesseps would miss the taping of The Real Housewives of New York's reunion as a result.

"Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," part of Frankel's statement to People read. "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

The network also expressed its intent to stand by the "Chic C'est La Vie" singer during this time.

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," Bravo stated to E! News. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

Read

Luann de Lesseps' The Real Housewives of New York City Costars Reveal Their Feelings About Her Return to Rehab

Still, an insider suspected de Lesseps would maintain her cabaret commitment.

"She loves the stage, and as they say, they show must go on!" a source close to the Countess said.

De Lesseps' return to rehab came just a few weeks after she celebrated six months of sobriety. But less than two weeks after this major milestone, the Housewife faced headlines that she was being sued by her ex-husband and children.

This certainly hasn't been the easiest year for de Lesseps. In December, she was arrested in Palm Beach, Fla. She was accused of being intoxicated in a hotel and trespassing into another guest's room with a man. She also allegedly kicked an officer during her arrest. De Lesseps recently struck a plea deal and pleaded guilty to battery, trespass and disorderly conduct.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Danielle Staub Is Having "Difficulties With Her Marriage" to Marty Caffrey

Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames Says Police Held Him at Gunpoint in His Home

Jill Zarin, Jill Zarin's 6th Annual Luxury Luncheon

Jill Zarin Wants to Return to Real Housewives of New York City as a Friend

Michelle Williams, Destiny's Child, Depression, Instagram

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Thanks Fans for Support Amid Depression Battle

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Free Tickets to Police and Firefighters After Officer's Death

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Wanted a Baby Boy "So Badly"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi Along as She Buys Copies of Her 2 Magazine Covers

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.