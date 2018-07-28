Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Wanted a Baby Boy "So Badly"

Khloe also got candid about "mom guilt." The reality star and founder of Good American jeans recently returned to work after maternity leave. She had previously opened up about feeling anxious leaving True at home.

"The worst part is the mom guilt," she tweeted. "It's a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything. The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady...And I hope in time the guilt will go away. The only times I'm away from her is if I'm working. (Or unless she's sleeping and I go to a late dinner) So I have to keep reminding myself that I'm working to provide for her future. But ugh the guilt is real."

"I'm so blessed that for Keeping Up I can take her with me (if it doesn't affect her schedule)," Khloe said. "But for design meetings or photo shoots or when I start shooting Revenge Body again it's not really a place for her to be. But that's OK because I get so excited when I see her!!!"

Speaking of which, Khloe also opened up about the struggle to get back into pre-pregnancy shape. She revealed earlier this month that she has lost 33 pounds since giving birth to True.

"Body after baby is definitely not the same," tweeted the reality star, who has for the past few years worked hard at her fitness. "My body… Will it ever go back to normal LOL it's a mindf--k."

"Lol i'm still working on it," she said. "And it will come in time… I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can't even talk about it."