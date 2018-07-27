Meghan Markle Approves of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement

Here comes another wedding for the books!

Priyanka Chopra's longtime friend Meghan Markle is completely on board with her engagement to Nick Jonas.

A source tells E! News that the Quantico actress received the seal of approval of her fiancé—celebrity BBFs, they're just like us—and that the Duchess of Sussex is "very excited" for the soon-to-be husband and wife.

"Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match," the insider further shared.

Nick and Priyanka have been inseparable since first stepping onto the scene as a couple just two months ago, just a wee bit shy of Meghan's memorable wedding to Prince Harry.