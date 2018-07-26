Michelle Williams Is Married: Actress Secretly Weds Phil Elverum

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images
Surprise! Michelle Williams is married.
The 37-year-old Dawson's Creek alum and Blue Valentine actress wed indie rock musician and Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum, 40, earlier this month, Vanity Fair reported on Thursday. Williams, who is notoriously private, and her husband had never gone public with their relationship.
The two met through a mutual friend and married in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks in upstate New York, the magazine said, adding that their nuptials were witnessed by only a handful of friends and their kids—Williams' daughter Matilda, 12, and Elverum's daughter Agathe, who is 3.
Both stars have lost loved ones; William's partner and Matilda's father Heath Ledger died at age 28 in 2008. Elverum's wife Geneviève Castrée died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, when their daughter was an infant.
Earlier this month, Elverum and his daughter moved from Anacortes, Washington to live with Williams and Matilda in Brooklyn.
"I never gave up on love," Williams told Vanity Fair. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"
"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," she said, "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."
