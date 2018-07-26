Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Of course, their eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, was also there. Beyoncé shared several photos of her 6-year-old daughter enjoying some fun in the sun. The "Formation" singer posted pictures of Blue Ivy swimming in the pool, enjoying a little zen time and smiling alongside her mom.

Speaking of moms, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, was also there. Still, Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed plenty of romantic, one-on-one moments throughout the trip.

As they headed back to the U.S. for the next leg of their tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z posted a heartfelt note thanking Europe for the past few weeks.

"Thank you to Europe for the beautiful memories," they wrote on Beyonce.com. "It's been a pleasure being On The Run with out family, visiting so many incredible places, doing what we love with who we love. We can't wait to comeback. Love, the Carters."

