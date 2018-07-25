How Kate Middleton's Fashion Always Stands Out for the Right Reasons

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton is a style icon the world can't stop watching.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been giving royal fans fashion inspiration since she first started dating Prince William in 2003.
In fact, almost everything the Duchess wears sells out almost immediately, a phenomenon called the "Kate Middleton Effect."
We know Kate's style is on point, but Anita Dongre, fashion designer and featured expert on Bluprint's new show Spark, is telling us why the public is so enamored with Kate's clothing.
Anita, who has styled the likes of Hillary Clinton, Sophie Trudeau and the Duchess herself, is a huge fan of Kate's style. She tells E! News, "Kate is an impeccable dresser who knows exactly what complements her."
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
The fashion designer believes that Kate's style has five fashion philosophies that make her an icon: elegance, femininity, comfort, simplicity and considering the occasion.
Some of Kate's best looks have been glamorous ball gowns, like when she stunned in a custom Alexander McQueen maternity gown while visiting Norway. However, the Duchess is just as inspiring in her everyday style.
Unlike a traditional royal, Kate isn't afraid to wear more casual looks when the occasion calls for it. During a trip to Heidelberg's historic center, the mom-of-three wore jeans, a striped t-shirt and tennis shoes, but still managed to look as polished as ever.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Kate's fashion choices are varied, but are all based on the same basic principles. The Duchess is even known for repurposing looks that she likes.
For example, Kate wore a flattering pale yellow dress to her brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding. She paired the dress with Jimmy Choo heels and a Philip Treacy hat, a look that was extremely appropriate and fitting for the joyous occasion.
This dress may have looked familiar, because it was actually the third time the Duchess wore the look. She also wore it to Princess Charlotte's christening and the Queen's birthday.
The main reason that Kate can rewear her clothes is because she switches up her accessories. "She accessories her looks perfectly with the right shoes, the bag and the right hat," Anita explained to us.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
When Anita was given the chance to style Kate during her March 2016 trip to India, she kept the principles in mind. Anita, who is known for bringing Indian style to the West, was able to blend comfort with a sophisticated touch.
The designer ultimately picked a Jaipur-inspired tunic for Kate, which she wore to play cricket with local children in Mumbai. The dress came from Anita's Summer 2016 "Love Notes" collection, which included many intricately patterned pieces.
She explains that making such detailed tunic is a long process, saying, "We're giving fashion the slow, steadfast care it and its makers deserve. It's painstaking and laborious, like all works of art. But so very soulful, like all works of art."
As always, Kate added her own personal touch to the ensemble, accessorizing with wayfarers and wedges.
As an authority in the fashion world, Anita has seen firsthand how much Kate has influenced style globally.
"She always gets it right which is why today she's such a great fashion icon across the world," Anita concluded. "Women everywhere want to wear what she wears."
Tune into Bluprint's new show Spark to hear more of Anita's fashion insights.
(E! and Bluprint are part of the NBCUniversal family)