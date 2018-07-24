Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 2:38 PM

Sources are telling NBC News that Demi Lovato is in stable condition following her apparent overdose.

The singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where she was administered "Naloxone, also known by its trade name Narcan, to reverse the effects of the overdose."

The insider revealed that the 25-year-old is "stable and alert and breathing."

The good news comes after E! News confirmed that the singer had been rushed to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose, which occurred at her Hollywood Hills home.

In recent years, the star has opened up about her struggles with sobriety and how she overcame the adversity she faced.

Just this year, the singer celebrated six years of sobriety, a feat that she took great pride in. On the joyous day, Demi tweeted, "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible."

And in her mission to educate others on mental health and addiction, the former Disney star later confessed that she had broken her sobriety in an emotional song titled, "Sober," which was released in June.

We wish Demi a swift recovery!

