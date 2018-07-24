Sofia Vergara Sends Warning Message After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked

Tue., Jul. 24, 2018

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara's Instagram account was hacked, her rep confirms to E! News.

On Tuesday morning, the Modern Family star's fans started noticing suspicious posts on her social media page. One message read, "Hello guys! I am giving away 1000 FREE IPhone X's and Apple watches on my Instagram stories right now!!! Claim them before it's too late! Gracias, Te Amo."

After seeing this, Vergara's fans start tweeting her, letting her know that something was happening with her Instagram account. "I think your @instagram account has been hacked @SofiaVergara," one Twitter user wrote. While another fan tweeted Vergara, "I think your Instagram might be hacked. That is unless you've got 1000 iPhones to spare, pretty sure that's not you, plz check that out."

Comic-Con 2018: Sofia Vergara, Milo Ventimiglia and More Stars Document Their Favorite Moments

After receiving the worried messages, Vergara tweeted that her Instagram "got hacked" and warned her followers not to answer "those idiots."

"Don't send them any info. we r after them," she assured her fans.

But the actress isn't letting the hacking get to her. Later on Tuesday, Vergara shared a post with husband Joe Manganiello enjoying their vacation together.

