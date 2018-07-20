Christian Bale Loses All the Weight He Gained to Play Dick Cheney

When the director yells cut, it may be time to lose the weight.

As soon as Christian Bale signed up to play former Vice President Dick Chaney in the upcoming movie Backseat, the actor knew he was going to gain some weight for the role.

But with shooting officially done, Christian appears to have already lost the weight he had to put on to perfect his character.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the actor was spotted roaming the streets of Italy during a family vacation.

Wearing black shorts, a denim blue button-down and purple sneakers, the proud dad looked like your average guy enjoying some well-deserved time away with his kids and wife.