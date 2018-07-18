Cardi B Says Motherhood Is Taking a Toll on Her Appearance

Since becoming a mom, Cardi B is taking her privacy to a new level.

Ever since announcing the birth of her first child with Offset, the Grammy-nominated rapper has avoided sharing photos of her baby girl.

At the same time, the woman behind huge hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" isn't exactly eager to share her own face.

Earlier this week, Cardi B took to Instagram and celebrated her 10 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. But instead of putting the camera on herself, she turned it over to a doll.

"It's your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f--ked up in the game. My hair's f--ked up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale," she explained to her 28 million followers. "I just really want to say thank you to everybody. I can't believe I got nominated for 10 VMA awards."