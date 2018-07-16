EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Cardi B's First Days of Motherhood With Baby Kulture

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 6:54 AM

In just a few short days, it's safe to say Cardi B knows all about the joys of parenthood.

Last Wednesday, the hip-hop superstar announced the birth of her first child with Offset on social media.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," she shared on Instagram with a pink and floral-themed nude photo.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see the first photo of the couple's baby girl, E! News is learning new details about how the woman behind "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" is adjusting to being a parent.

"Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She had a smooth delivery and the baby was definitely ready to be here early."

"Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and is already very attached and overprotective," our source continued. "She has let her family and a few friends see the baby, but has mainly been spending a lot of time alone at home with Offset."

We're told the rapper is receiving lots of advice from friends and family members. She's also overwhelmed with the amount of baby products she has received.

While Offset has remained mum on social media minus the Instagram post where he confirmed his baby's arrival, we're told the musician helped name the baby and incorporated his initials as a namesake.

"Offset has been very helpful because he's been through this before and knows the ropes," our insider shared. "Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl."

Although Cardi B has several concerts scheduled with Bruno Mars starting September 7, the rapper is savoring time with her newest family member. At the same time, she remains excited about the future of her career that may even include new music.

"Cardi has already talked about wanting to get back in the studio and work," a source shared. "She loves being a mom but also wants to make sure she has a legacy, and is a very hard worker."

But again, the next few weeks are all about baby Kulture and experiencing love from family, friends and fans around the world.

"Thank you everybody for the congrats we really appreciated. Thank you to family and friends that's been hitting me up checking on me. It's been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention," she recently shared on Instagram. "I love you guys. Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support. I love you guys!! I'll try to post more often."

