Lili Reinhart Shares 9 Tips for Getting Rid of Acne

Identify your skin type, first.

"Identifying what kind of skin and breakouts you have, determines what products you should use and how to accurately treat the acne. It's always helpful to get a professional opinion from aestheticians and dermatologists to create a game plan for your skin."

Remember: It's only temporary.

"When I feel self-conscious about my skin, I really just try to remind myself that the breakout is temporary. I'm thinking about my breakout 1000x more than anyone else is—the people around me are not focused on my breakout, my paranoia about my skin amplifies the severity of a breakout tremendously and it's usually not as bad as I think."

Invest in facials.

"I didn't start getting facials until I was in my late teens—and they were incredibly expensive," she said.

Through her collaboration with Dermalogica, the actress is making facials affordable and accessible with a new skin-care initiative: FaceFit, available on August 2nd.

"[FaceFit is] an affordable and easily accessible way for anyone to get a professional quality facial. It's a $10, 10-minute facial, given by a Dermalogica skin therapist that will be available for a limited time in ULTA Beauty and Dermalogica stores. This is a service that I wish I had when I was younger."

Say no to fast food.

"I've been a lot more mindful about what I've been eating… and it has had an immediate effect on my skin. I've cut out fast food and soda within the past month and my forehead breakouts are becoming less frequent."

Do not put drying lotion on whiteheads.

"A little tip I've learned in talking with aestheticians is that you shouldn't put drying lotion on whiteheads—that actually makes the pimple stick around longer. A serum or spot treatment with salicylic acid helps with bigger, cystic pimples."

Her go-to product: "The Breakout Clearing Booster is formulated with salicylic acid which helps kill breakout-causing bacteria without drying the skin. It can be used as a spot treatment and also as a serum. It can be worn underneath makeup as well—it's like a protective shield between your breakouts and other products."